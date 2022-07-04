PolkaWar (PWAR) Hits Market Cap of $584,937.76

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $584,937.76 and approximately $223,312.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00154271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00813005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00085033 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016407 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 38,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.