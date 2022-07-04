Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $188,823.00

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00006298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $188,823.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00150193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00853108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00089124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015992 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

