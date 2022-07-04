Power Index Pool Token Reaches Market Cap of $149,659.82 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $149,659.82 and approximately $4,232.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00150519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.00811125 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00084267 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016449 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

