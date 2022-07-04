PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$23.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.17% from the stock’s current price.

PSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.86.

TSE PSK traded up C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$16.36. 301,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.42.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$139.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,637.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,742,047.76. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 2,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,652 in the last three months.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

