Primas Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $493,931.34 and $533,077.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00259998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002341 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

