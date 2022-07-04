Private Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

