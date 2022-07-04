Private Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.05. The company had a trading volume of 94,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,366. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

