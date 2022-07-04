Private Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $486.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,815. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.52 and its 200-day moving average is $432.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

