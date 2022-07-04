Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $117,000 in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

MULN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,002,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,761,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 1,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,500 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

