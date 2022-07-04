Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $9.42 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $922,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $76.75. 378,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,212,503. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

