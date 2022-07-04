Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.94 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after buying an additional 817,400 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,650,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.01. 224,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,008,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

