Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.