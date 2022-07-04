Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

