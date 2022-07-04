Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $174.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.54.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

