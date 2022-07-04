ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of PRPH opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.43. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.