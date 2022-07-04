Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,455,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 4,445,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 531.6 days.

PROSF traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798. Prosus has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $54.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

