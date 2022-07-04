Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 44576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.95.
Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile (CVE:PTU)
Featured Stories
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.