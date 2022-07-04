Qcash (QC) Price Reaches $0.0869 on Major Exchanges

Qcash (QC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $39.97 million and $121.60 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00156711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.41 or 0.00856859 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00086728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

