Qcash (QC) Reaches Market Cap of $37.60 Million

Qcash (QC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $37.60 million and $72.95 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00166137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00781564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

