QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.53. The stock had a trading volume of 548,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,061,281. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

