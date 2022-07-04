Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,378 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 12,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.24. The stock had a trading volume of 68,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.28. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $332.88 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

