Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 109,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,506. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.