Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 0.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000.
ITA stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.25. 380,569 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
