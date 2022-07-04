Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Capital International Investors increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after buying an additional 6,003,809 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after buying an additional 1,049,243 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,566,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,229,000 after purchasing an additional 715,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,811,000 after purchasing an additional 621,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,093,707. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

