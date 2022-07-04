Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 1,325,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 565.6 days.

QBCRF remained flat at $$21.35 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on QBCRF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.