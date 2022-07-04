Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 341.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

