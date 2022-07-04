RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. RAI Finance has a market cap of $16.23 million and $984,213.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00164087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00783597 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016335 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

