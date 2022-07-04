Rainicorn (RAINI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,898.00

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $21,898.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00150519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.00811125 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00084267 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016449 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.