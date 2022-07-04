Raydium Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Raydium has a market cap of $81.30 million and $11.04 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003503 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00150193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00853108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00089124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015992 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 117,533,849 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.