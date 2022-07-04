Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kion Group (KGX)

Kion Group (FRA: KGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/30/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €67.00 ($71.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €81.00 ($86.17) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

6/28/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €66.00 ($70.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/27/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €63.00 ($67.02) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/13/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €71.00 ($75.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/6/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €66.00 ($70.21) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/24/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €66.00 ($70.21) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/16/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €92.00 ($97.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/5/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €52.00 ($55.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €66.00 ($70.21) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of FRA KGX traded up €1.29 ($1.37) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €40.88 ($43.49). 496,694 shares of the stock traded hands. Kion Group Ag has a one year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a one year high of €81.82 ($87.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.23.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

