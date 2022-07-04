Refinable (FINE) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Refinable (FINE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $164,136.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00145870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.00859366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086494 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

