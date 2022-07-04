Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Insider Buys £29,742.61 in Stock

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Inglis purchased 41,891 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £29,742.61 ($36,489.52).

Shares of LON RGL traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 70.75 ($0.87). 2,337,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.50. Regional REIT Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.55 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £364.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

