Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Down 29.8% Over Last Week

Rentberry (BERRY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $99,238.65 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

