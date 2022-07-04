REPO (REPO) Hits Market Cap of $1.77 Million

REPO (REPO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $62,885.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

