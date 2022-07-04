RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. Equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,233.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $317,886. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.