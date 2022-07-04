RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $420.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on RH to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $366.13.

RH stock opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total value of $44,110.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $5,627,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,163,004.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

