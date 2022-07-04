RichQUACK.com Trading Up 7.4% This Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $24.91 million and $1.73 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00147625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00852286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015809 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars.

