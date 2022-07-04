Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

NYSE:MCD traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.96. The company had a trading volume of 136,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,626. The firm has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.12. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

