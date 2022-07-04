Rise Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 300 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.92. 4,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.88. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $95.46 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

