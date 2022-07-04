Rise Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $994,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,837,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

