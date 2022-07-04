Rise Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 828,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,029,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

