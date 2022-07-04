Rise Advisors LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Target accounts for 2.0% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.38. 141,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,745. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.08.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

