Rise Advisors LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.95. 4,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.97.

