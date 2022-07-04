River Oaks Capital LLC Decreases Stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

River Oaks Capital LLC cut its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. First Western Financial comprises 1.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $128,893.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $54,770.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,490 shares of company stock valued at $393,208 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

