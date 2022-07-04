River Oaks Capital LLC Decreases Stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

River Oaks Capital LLC cut its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. First Western Financial comprises 1.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64.
In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $128,893.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $54,770.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,490 shares of company stock valued at $393,208 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
