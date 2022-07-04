River Oaks Capital LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

River Oaks Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.0% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Plumas Bancorp worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $162.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

