River Oaks Capital LLC Reduces Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

River Oaks Capital LLC reduced its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for 2.0% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Financial Institutions worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the third quarter worth $292,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. 908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $405.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

