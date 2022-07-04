Robust Token (RBT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $441.00

Robust Token (RBT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $5.56 or 0.00027865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $132,807.13 and approximately $441.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00146686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00797171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00083703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016472 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

