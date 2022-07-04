Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€8.50” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.04) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.72) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.38) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.38 ($6.79) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.27.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

