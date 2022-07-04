Royal Bank of Canada Trims Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Target Price to $22.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $946.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,033 shares of company stock valued at $235,429 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.