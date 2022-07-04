Safe Haven 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $83,593.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $83,593.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00791607 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.